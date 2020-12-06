Search underway for 70-year-old Fayette woman

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marilyn Watkins.

Watkins is a 70-year-old woman with gray hair and blue eyes and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement, authorities report.

She was last seen Dec. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at her residence in the 200 block of County Road 267 in Fayette, Alabama. Watkins may be traveling in a white Infinity G37 with Alabama tag: 32AM658.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Marilyn Watkins, please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 205-932-3205 or call 911.