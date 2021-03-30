Search underway for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Shelby County

Stephen Johnson, 14-year-old, reported missing in Shelby County. Authorities say he was last seen in Westover, AL area.

WESTOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a missing person investigation for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on Monday, March 29.

Stephen Matthew Johnson was last seen in the Westover area, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and is about 5-feet, 10-inches, and 130 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Dixon at 205-670-6039 or ddixon@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-670-6000. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.