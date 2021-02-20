Search for person who cut into copper roof at old Parrish High School

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — This is not something you see reported stolen every day.
Authorities are searching for anyone who was around the old Parrish High School Friday night. Someone went on to the roof and cut the main wiring for copper, the town’s Facebook reports.
There is a significant amount of damage and the town is desperate to find who is responsible.
