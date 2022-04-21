CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a person of interest in a March murder investigation.

Nick Silvers, 38, is wanted for questioning in the death of Lachancey Williams, 40. Williams’ body was found by road crew workers along Esom Hill Road on March 15.

One person has already been arrested in this case. Eric Hooper, 28, was taken into custody last week and charged with murder and receiving stolen property. He is now being held at the Cherokee County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

If you have any information on Silvers’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact CCSO at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466. You can also leave an anonymous tip via CCSO’s website by clicking here.