Search for missing man enters Day 6 on Smith Lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The search for a missing Alabama man is in its sixth day on Smith Lake north of Birmingham.

State police say teams are using sonar, diving equipment and aircraft to look for 26-year-old Dustin New of Fultondale.

New was last seen on Thursday, when a boat capsized. Water in the search area is as much as 140 feet deep in places with standing trees and fallen timber on the bottom.

The conditions are making the work that much tougher, officials say.

