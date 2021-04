CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man who has not been seen since Saturday.

Willie Ralph Thomas, 47, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. walking along Highway 77 near the Clay and Randolph County line. He was wearing a gray hoodie and dark jeans.

Thomas is described as being 6-feet tall and weighing 195 pounds.

If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, contact CCSO at 256-354-2176.