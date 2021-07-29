Search for missing boater in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)- A search is underway for a missing boater in Etowah County.

Sheriff Jonathan Horton says the boater did not return home after leaving around Noon on Wednesday for a fishing trip.

As of 11 p.m., boats with Etowah County Sheriff’s office, Hokes Bluff Fire, Cotes Bend Fire, Ball Play Bend Fire and ALEA are searching an area of the Coosa River close to Appalachian Bridge between the Hokes Bluff and Cotes Bend Community.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the missing boater.

