CHILTON COUNTY, Ala.- Authorities in Chilton County are searching for two escaped inmates.

The Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Edwards and Landon Gunter. Investigators say it is unclear how long the two inmates were gone. Both were present Sunday night for head count.

Edwards is facing current charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Gunter is facing a current charge of auto theft.

If you have seen the two, call 911.