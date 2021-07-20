Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Are you the parent of America’s most photogenic baby? Then, you have a chance to show your little one off.

The national search for America’s most photogenic baby is underway. This contest has traveled to more than 20 cities raising donation money for their respective affiliated Children’s hospital. Infants thru the age of 6 can compete in four categories: most precious, most comical, most beautiful, and most fashionable. Winners have appeared in films, commercials, ads, and articles.

For more information on how to register your baby for the 2021 competition, go to photogenicbaby.com.