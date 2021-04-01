Search for 2 missing Mobile County toddlers underway

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are asking the public for assistance in locating a pair of toddlers who went missing Wednesday night.

Kevin Lucas Caballero, 2, and Annelise Mari Caballero, 1, were last seen at 7 p.m. in the Irvington area. Authorities say they may be traveling with James Carl Caballero. A relation between the children and the man has not been released.

Kevin Caballero is described as being 2-feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes and Annelise is also 2-feet tall with brown eyes and hair.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact MCSO at 251-574-8633 or call 911.