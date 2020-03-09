Search continues for missing Hueytown woman Tiffany Osborne

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield police are continuing to search for a missing woman from hueytown who was last seen nearly three weeks ago.

On Saturday, over 30 neighbors, family and friends hit the ground looking for any trace of Tiffany Osborne, knocking on doors and handing out flyers around Midfield and Fairfield.

Osborne was last seen at her boyfriend’s home in Midfield on Feb. 17.

Tiffany’s mother, Cathy Smitherman, said she is glad to see the community pitching in to help.

“I’m amazed by the support and all the people that’s reached out to me and been helping,” Smitherman said. “It’s overwhelming because there’s people here that I don’t even know.”

Smitherman’s family wants you continue to share photos until she is found.

