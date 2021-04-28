Search continues for missing Adamsville man

ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) –The search continues for an Adamsville man that was last seen on March 19 in the Birmingham area.

Joseph Entrekin’s last known whereabouts was near St. Vincent’s Hospital on the 1600 block of 12th Avenue South.

The Birmingham Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing. They’ve searched the wooded areas with K-9’s, obtained surveillance video from businesses and checked in with neighboring jails and hospitals asking about Joseph.

However, it’s been over a month and there have been no solid leads on Joseph’s whereabouts. Investigators say they are unsure if Entrekin is still in the Birmingham metro area as he doesn’t have any known ties.

Joseph’s family and friends want answers as he’s a beloved a son, brother and father.

“Awesome big heart. Big old country boy. Loved his family. Loved his little girl Izzy. That was his heart,” said Carol Entrekin, Joseph’s mother.

Joesph’s loved ones are still searching for answers after he was last seen checking himself out of a treatment program at St. Vincent’s Hospital.

“Joey had some mental problems. He was bipolar and he had some hard days,” said Carol.

Family and friends are beginning to fear the worst. Joseph still hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 19.

“I’ve never gone that long without talking to my child. His banking account is full of money. He hasn’t touched it and that’s a red flag for me,” said Carol.

“He wouldn’t just leave his family. He wouldn’t leave his daughter. He wouldn’t miss his daughter’s birthday, nothing like that,” said Jill Forsyth, a close friend of Joseph’s.

Forsyth set up the Facebook page “Help Bring Joseph Entrekin Home” to help bring in any tips or leads.

“We’ve gotten hundreds of tips but unfortunately they haven’t panned out. We’ve gotten hundreds of messages, phone calls, text messages, but so far nothing has come from of it,” said Forsyth.

Joseph’s family and friends say they won’t rest until more information around what happened to him is brought to light.

“If you even think you’ve seen him, let someone know something because even the smallest, smallest piece of information can help. I want answers. I’m not going to stop. I’m not going to give up hope. I’m not going to stop hunting for my child. He’s out there and mama’s going to help find you,” said Carol.

If you have any information on Joseph, please dial 911 or contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 205-297-8413.