Search continues for man who jumped in Chattahoochee River to help son

COLUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a search continued Wednesday for a man who jumped into the Chattahoochee River to help his son who was having trouble fighting the current while swimming.

Chief Phillip Killingsworth told the Dothan Eagle the man , whose name has not been released, went under the water and did not resurface Tuesday.

Killingsworth says the boy was able to get out of the water safely. First responders from several agencies searched until late Tuesday for the man, who had been boating with his family.

The search began again about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

