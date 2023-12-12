HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday night’s tornadoes left some significant damage in their wake in the Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook communities. The Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association is just one of the organizations still trying to recover from the storm.

SDEA has only been in its office building for two weeks. Now, they’re temporarily displaced while they work to repair everything damaged in the tornado.

“You don’t wake up in the morning or get a phone call at 2 a.m. expecting to hear that your building has been damaged or to hear that a tornado had come through,” says Hunter Dawson, vice president of SDEA.

Broken windows, fallen interior ceiling tiles and water damage are just some of the problems SDEA is dealing with in the aftermath, as well as parts of the outside structure being torn down.

“The second floor was really the only one that didn’t see much damage but the fifth floor and the roof definitely saw most of the damage,” says Dawson. “We definitely saw a lot of visual damage but as far as structural damage goes, it looks like the building is still in tact as far as that is.”

SDEA says it hasn’t gotten an estimate from the insurance company yet on how much the damage will cost but from looks alone, it’s bracing for a large price tag.

“Step one is to make sure the building is safe. Step two is then to say ok, what has to be done? So, as we finish getting the building safe for us to reenter, then we’ll be able to better assess what the next steps are,” Dawson said.

SDEA says this is the first building it has owned, leasing spaces for the last 36 years. The organization also says it has two of its biggest events coming up over the next few months but it’s not letting the damaged office space get in the way of its ministry work.

“The Lord is going to have us directly where He wants us to be and our one primary goal as we’ve found and the Lord’s will for us is, and our mission is, to share the Gospel. So, we’re going to continue working outside of this brick-and-mortar place because our mission isn’t found in this brick-and-mortar building,” Dawson said. “We’re thankful for it, we’re excited for the opportunities, but our organization doesn’t revolve around this building, thankfully, and so the building comes and the building may go but whatever comes our way whether it be refurb costs or whatever, we’re trusting that we’re going to be sharing our mission of sharing the gospel.”

SDEA says it hopes the building is cleared and safe enough for people to return to work in the office next week.