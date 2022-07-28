BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — School is back in session for several counties and districts in two weeks, and they’re looking to fill critical vacancies before students return to the classroom.

Teachers, substitutes, custodians, and cafeteria workers positions are open.

Some school systems only have a few positions to fill before school starts, while others have many jobs that remain open.

Alabama State Education job board has over two thousand jobs available.

Last week, CBS 42 News reported Birmingham City Schools had over 150 vacancies.

That number has decreased thus far, and they hope to fill them all before school starts on August 8th.

“We have different pathways to teach,” Birmingham City Schools Human Resource Officer Jennika Oglesby said. “We are just asking for candidates to have a conversation with us and see what the most appropriate pathway for them to engage in the education field is.”

Classrooms could become overcrowded if they don’t have enough teachers in schools.

Human Resource Officer for Bessemer City Schools Dr. Corvetta Clasberry tells CBS 42 that not enough teachers could mean students would have to start school with a substitute.

She says cafeteria workers and custodians are critical positions they’re looking to fill immediately.

“We have to have our building cleaned for our students, and our students have to be fed,” Clasberry said. “If we’re short in those areas, then we’re shortchanging our students, and that is very critical, and we are in desperate need; right now.”

Founder of a new charter school, Empower Community School, Dr. Anthony Oliver, says schools have struggled to retain staff since the pandemic.

Many educators have left to pursue other career ventures.

“I think it’s the stresses of the job,” Oliver said. “We’re trying to create an environment where they can relieve those stresses. So, for instance, all our teachers don’t have to do lunch period every day.”

He and other education leaders hope a normal learning environment this school year will help retain teachers.