School leaders react to teacher retirement change proposal

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) – Some school leaders believe a new proposal in the legislature will be effective at addressing Alabama’s teacher shortage.

This week the Alabama House of Representatives unanimously approved changes to the teacher retirement package in a bill called the Education Workforce Investment Act. It would allow employees hired after 2013 to retire with benefits after 30 years even if they’re under the age of 62.

“That is awesome news to hear,” Brittany Sport, a fourth-year teacher at Thompson High School, said. Sport learned when she was hired that she wouldn’t be able to retire with benefits until age 62.

“And I remember thinking: that’s 40 years from now,” she said.

If the bill passes, Sport will be able to retire as early as age 52. It’s an incentive that some school leaders believe is crucial for attracting qualified teachers.

“I think it’s very important that we get a plan in place that allows young educators to come in and work in Alabama and have an option to retire in 30 years,” Thompson High School assistant principal Daniel Farris said. “Because that option is on the table in other states around close by.”

Alabaster City Schools district superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers says the proposal is an important puzzle piece toward addressing the teacher shortage. He says it’s getting increasingly difficult to put a qualified teacher in each classroom.

“I think that a teacher shortage is at a crisis level in the state right now, especially in our rural school districts across the state – they are really struggling,” Vickers said.

Even in schools with no current shortage, he says there are concerns about the future due to a dwindling number of college students pursuing careers in education. He believes a new retirement package could attract more to the classroom.