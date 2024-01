BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Schools across central Alabama announced closures for Friday due to the potential for strong to severe storms. A full list of school delays can be seen below.

CBS 42 has issued a Weather Aware for Friday. With a strong area of pressure and a cold front expected to move across the state on Friday, there may be strong winds, heavy rain and strong to severe storms starting in the morning and lasting into the afternoon. Damaging winds, hail and the possibility of tornadoes are the main threats.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS

ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

CLOSED FRIDAY

ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

ALTAMONT SCHOOL

CLOSED ALL DAY. ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED.

BESSEMER ACADEMY SCHOOLS

CLOSED FRIDAY

BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED FRIDAY

BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS

REMOTE LEARNING FRIDAY. ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED.

BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

BRIARWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

CLOSED FRIDAY

CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

COOSA VALLEY ACADEMY

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

CORNERSTONE SCHOOLS OF ALABAMA

CLOSED FRIDAY

CULLMAN COUNTY SCHOOLS

REMOTE LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

EPHESUS ACADEMY

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

ETOWAH COUNTY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS

REMOTE LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

GADSDEN CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

GADSDEN STATE

ALL CAMPUSES CLOSED ALL DAY

GLAD TIDINGS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

CLOSED FRIDAY

HIGHLANDS SCHOOL

CLOSED FRIDAY

HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

INDIAN SPRINGS SCHOOL

CLOSED ALL DAY

JASPER CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED ALL DAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

LEEDS CITY SCHOOLS

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE

CLOSED FRIDAY

ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

PELL CITY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS

REMOTE LEARNING FRIDAY. ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

SUMITON CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

CLOSED ALL DAY. ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELED.

SYLACAUGA CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED FRIDAY

TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED FRIDAY

TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS

CLOSED FRIDAY

TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS

CLOSED FRIDAY

THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE

CLOSED FRIDAY

TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS

REMOTE LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

TUSCALOOSA CITY SCHOOLS

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY FRIDAY. ALL AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELLED.

UNITED ABILITY

CLOSED ALL DAY

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

CLOSED ALL DAY. ALL EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES CANCELED. ANNA IRVING DINING HALL WILL OPERATE AS SCHEDULED.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL AND PRESCHOOL

CLOSED ALL DAY

WALKER COUNTY SCHOOLS

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

WESTBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS

E-LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

WINSTON COUNTY SCHOOLS

VIRTUAL LEARNING DAY FRIDAY

Stay with CBS 42 for updates on school closures and the weather.