School buses to provide Wi-Fi for students in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama school district says it will begin deploying school buses Wednesday to provide Wi-Fi hot spots to students in need of internet access.

News outlets report Montgomery Public Schools plans to park six buses around town for students to get connected while learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the hot spots were expected to be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. The district says its has 11 buses that are capable of providing Wi-Fi.

About 50 students within 100 feet of the bus can connect to the hot spot at the same time.

