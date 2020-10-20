School bus involved in crash on Highway 150 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Highway 150 in Hoover Tuesday afternoon.

A vehicle collided with the school bus, according to Scott West with the Hoover Fire Department. The incident occurred across from the YMCA on Highway 150 just before 3:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported to anyone onboard the school bus. Minor injuries were sustained from the person in the vehicle but was not taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

