BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus full of children was momentarily caught on power lines in Jefferson County’s Morris community before being able to safely leave Thursday.

According to Christy Hamilton, principal at Bryan Elementary School, Bus 09-28 somehow became entangled in the power lines in the 9000 block of Mosley Loop Road while on the way to school just before 8 a.m.

“Our driver reacted quickly and correctly,” Hamilton wrote in a statement to parents Thursday morning. “He did a great job keeping the kids calm and safe.”

Hamilton said first responders and the power company quickly arrived, turning off the power and allowing the bus was able to go to school. All students were safely taken to class.

“I want to again thank our driver, the first responders, and the power company for their quick and decisive actions,” Hamilton said.

How the bus got caught on the power lines is being investigated at this time.