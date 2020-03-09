Live Now
School bus from Hueytown Middle involved in crash, 1 person taken to hospital

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — A school bus coming from Hueytown Middle was involved in a crash with another vehicle Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred on 15th Street near Virginia Drive.

The Hueytown Police Department says there were no injuries to anyone on the bus but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

