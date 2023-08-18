CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A viral video between a parent and a police officer led to a protest at Centreville city hall.

Video showing a fight between Latrivia Crews and a Centreville police officer is at the center of controversy.

Temorrious Crews, the son of Latrivia, said that police were called Thursday due to a fight between him and other students on a Bibb County school bus. He claims he was arrested simply “for being disrespectful” when officers asked him to get off the school bus.

Temorrious says that’s when his mother arrived and got into an altercation with police.

“She said this is her concern because this is my child,” he said. “My mom had come over there and he tried to touch her and he said he was going to jail with me. He tried to put her in handcuffs, but my mom [kept] yanking away.”

The video shows the scuffle as police try to arrest Latrivia. On Friday morning, family and community members were at city hall to show their support for her family and let their voices be heard.

“How can you have a police officer out here and you can’t even ask a question,” Latonia Kersh, Latrivia’s mother, said. “They get smart with you, they ready to tase you, they ready to shoot, whatever they can do. We don’t have no type of justice here.”

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley responded to the situation later Friday afternoon.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and we don’t want anything like that to happen,” Oakley said. “You can tell people hey, it’s an independent investigation that way no one can say it’s protected by so and so out of our hands and they’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

Mayor Oakley says the Centreville officer from the video is on administrative leave. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now taking over the investigation.

