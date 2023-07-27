CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case involving two vehicles that were stolen from a school in Cherokee County Tuesday night.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Gaylesville High School on Wednesday morning, where Coach Curt Hendon noticed a door had been forced open to the baseball fieldhouse. In addition, Hendon reported the bus he was supposed to be driving that day was nowhere to be seen and that a Kawasaki Mule ATV with a purple “G” on it was also gone.

The school bus was later located on a neighboring property. No damage was reported. However, the Mule has yet to be located. The CCSO is working to identify the two juveniles who were allegedly involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crime Tip Line at 256-927-9999 or Investigator Stephen Hooks at 256-312-0060.