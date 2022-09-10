TONIGHT: Passing downpours are possible, but not everyone sees rain. Lows drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Some patchy fog can’t be ruled out overnight.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely. Rain coverage will be uneven, with some spots getting a healthy downpour while others miss out on rain entirely. Highs will again be in the 80s.

MONDAY: A cold front will push through the state on Monday, ushering in drier air. For Central Alabama, we could see some showers in the morning, but the front pushes through by early afternoon shutting down our rain chances and bringing some cooler, drier, and more comfortable weather for the new week.

TUESDAY-SATURDAY: A dry, continental airmass settles in for at least the majority of the week, making things feel comfy and pleasant. It will be fall like to kick off Tuesday morning, with temperatures in the 50s area-wide to start the day. We’ll gradually warm up through the week, with highs back in the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday, but we’ll keep rain chances off the board with the dry air winning out all the way into the start of next weekend.

Storm Team 7 Day