



TONIGHT: A few isolated storms are possible, but most downpours fizzle out after 10 pm. Patchy fog develops after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.







SUNDAY/MONDAY: Both Sunday and Monday bring highs in the upper 80s, with a few low 90s in the typical “hot-spots”. Both days will also feature a few widely scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Storm location and how widespread storms are will be based primarily on small-scale features in the atmosphere that are difficult to forecast more than a few hours out. Because of this, for now our rain chances here will stay relatively low for any one spot, but those who do see rain could see an intense storm with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Some isolated downpours could linger into the overnight hours Sunday night, but drier air should shut down rain chances Monday night.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Our rain chances shut down with drier air moving into the state for the rest of the work-week, and temperatures climb even higher than they did last week. Widespread 90s are likely through the second half of the week, with some spots climbing into the mid to upper 90s! No rain is expected Tuesday through Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast as moisture returns to the state. Temperatures will be heavily dependent on rain timing, but we expect upper 80s to perhaps 90° Saturday, with Sunday’s temps dependent on whether rain clears for daytime heating or continues through the day.