Weekend Forecast: Saturday will start with temperatures in the 70s followed by highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers develop late afternoon. We shouldn’t have any one spot have plans washed away, but there could be some pockets of heavier rain. Sunday, we will have more coverage of rain and storms. There will be

Through Next week: Rain showers carry through the start of the week, with a little dry slot sliding in Tuesday and Wednesday. More wet weather develops late week. With the rain and clouds this week, highs will stay slightly below average. There is a good chance we saw our temperatures peak this year in July. Temps remain below average through next weekend.

Tracking the Tropics: As of 10pm tonight there a tropical storm hasn’t been named. Models are projecting this disturbance will become Tropical Storm Danielle, but there is only a short runway for that to happen.