Tonight: Storms will continue moving north as rain slides in behind. That means the thunder shouldn’t keep you awake, but the rain could impact your morning commute. Lows overnight hold in the upper 50s



Tomorrow: The rain will be most widespread in the morning and showers dwindle in coverage by afternoon. We will see some breaks in the clouds and highs will climb back into the 70s.



The weekend: I don’t think you will need to go canceling in plans this weekend. Saturday will be great. Highs will be in the low 80s and we should see a generally sunny sky most of the day. Saturday night into Sunday a cold front moves though and will produce showers and some storms EARLY Sunday morning.



Rain will likely start after midnight Sunday and continue through mid morning Sunday. This cold front will bring a punch of cooler air. Highs on Sunday will dial back about 10 degrees.



Rainfall totals over the next few days will be less than half of an inch in most spots. We are not expecting any severe weather or flooding rain but it may be messy getting out the door to church on Sunday morning.



Next week we will see plenty of sunshine. It will be a beautiful week with clear skies and a nice little warm up.