FRIDAY EVENING- WEATHER AWARE: Numerous showers and storms remain likely through this evening. The heaviest rain is likely to fall south of I-20 today, but a few spots of localized flooding will remain possible across Central Alabama through this evening, prompting a Weather Aware day. For most, the biggest impact will simply be off and on heavy downpours and occasional lightning, but the flooding risk can’t be completely discounted here in Central Alabama through tonight.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

FRIDAY GAMES: Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Lightning delays are possible. Temperatures in the 70s.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Alabama @ Texas: Hot and dry. Temperatures in the 80s at kickoff, approaching the 90s by halftime. The game will end with temps in the low 90s.



Auburn v. San Jose St: Scattered showers and a few storms. Be prepared for downpours and potentially rain delays. Temperatures in the 70s through the game under a cloudy sky.



UAB @ Liberty: The game in Lynchburg looks to be cloudy, but most likely dry. Expect temperatures in the 70s.



Jacksonville State @ Murray State: The weather looks decent in Kentucky for the Gamecocks. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with just a small chance for a passing shower.







THE WEEKEND: While the rain may not be as widespread as Friday, scattered storms will still be around through the weekend. Neither day is a washout, but be prepared for passing showers and storms, some of which could produce locally heavy rain. Highs will stay in the 80s through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: An honest to goodness cold front will push through the state Monday. That will begin to drop our rain chances by Monday afternoon, and Tuesday through at least Thursday looks dry. The temperatures could drop into the 50s in a few spots Tuesday and Wednesday morning! The cool-down won’t last too long, with highs back in the upper 80s by the end of the week, but the drier air will make things more comfortable and shut down rain chances.

