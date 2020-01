MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Scale Back Alabama is the state’s largest weight loss and physical activity challenge. It’s free, and participants must be at least 18 years of age and live or work in Alabama.

This year’s challenge begins with weigh-in week January 20-26. At the end of the challenge, those who weigh-out during the week of April 6-12 and succeed in losing at least 10 pounds have a chance to win cash prizes. Click here to register.