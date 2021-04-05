SBA offering disaster assistance to Alabamians affected by January tornado

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The US Small Business Administration is offering residents and businesses that were affected by the tornado that hit central Alabama on Jan. 25 the chance to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

SBA declared the storm a disaster after Gov. Kay Ivey wrote a letter requesting assistance. The declaration covers those residents and businesses in Jefferson, Bibb, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of Alabama with the most effective and

customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with

federal disaster loans,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

A Disaster Outreach Center will be open at the Fultondale Public Library on Wednesday to assist residents in filling out information for a loan. It will continue to be open until further notice.

$200,000 loans are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged real estate, according to SBA. Homeowners and renters are also eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

More information on loans can be found below:

The deadline to apply for assistance on physical property damage is June 1, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Jan. 3, 2022. If you’d like to apply online, click here.