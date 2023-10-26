HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Magic City Classic festivities, concerts and events are happening every day this week.

On Friday, Perfect Note in Hoover is inviting you to celebrate with the sounds of saxophonist Marcus Anderson. The Grammy and Stellar award-nominated saxophonist is a fusion jazz artist who brings R&B, pop, rock and funk together to make music that puts listeners in another atmosphere.

CBS 42 spoke to him about what people can expect at his concert.

“I definitely try to give a level of charisma and romance with energy in my shows,” Anderson said.

“So I’m definitely gonna focus on giving the people like a good time, and I might throw a couple of curve balls in there to keep the show amazing and entertaining,” Anderson continued.

You can catch Anderson’s Magic City Classic concert Friday night at Perfect Note in Hoover.

Tickets are still on sale. To purchase tickets, click here.