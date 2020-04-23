Saxophonist Daniel O’Donnell to host Facebook Live concert with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Greater Birmingham announced that they will be hosting a free Facebook Live concert with professional saxophonist Daniel O’Donnell on April 24 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the event’s Facebook page, O’Donnell will be playing music from The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and more.

BBBS is a youth mentoring program that pair children in need of positive influences with adult role models. This partnership allows the children to learn right from wrong, to promote positive self-esteem, and to help lead them down the road productive members of their community.

If you would like to donate to the BBBS to help support their cause, you can find their Venmo information here.

