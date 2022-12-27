SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Sawyerville has not had running water since Saturday because of so many frozen pipes due to the colder temperatures from last weekend.

Resident Nancy Anderson says it has been frustrating.

“It’s difficult because it’s very hectic for me because you have to get up early and have running water, gotta take a bath and drink water and you have to cook. And its been hectic but I thank God for Jesus that we can go somewhere to get water to do all those things and they are down here giving us water and I thank God for that,” said Anderson.

There are four water station locations in Hale County including the Sawyerville Volunteer Fire Department where residents can go pick up free bottled water. EMA Director Russell Weeden says 1,500 residents have been dealing with a difficult experience but he says the water company is working around the clock to get water service back on.

“They’ve been out all night and I saw them last night trying to fix a water line so and they were out all night trying to fix things and they are out this morning so they are working hard to get things back to normal,” said Weeden.

Weeden says he expects the water service to be fully restored Tuesday night.