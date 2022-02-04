SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — We are learning more about the victim who was killed after her home was destroyed by an EF-2 tornado Thursday in Sawyerville. She has been identified as 71-year-old Gwendolyn Whitfield.

Dorian Wellington says his family is devastated by his grandmother’s loss. Wellington lived with Whitfield, her boyfriend and his two sons, who were also in the house when the tornado hit.

“Right now, I am trying to stop crying and trying to take everything in one moment at a time. They were all in the house and the house got picked up and it got thrown on the other side of the street, everyone was in the home at the time and they found the house was in pieces. And they had to dig her out from under the rubble,” Wellington said.

Wellington says his grandmother’s boyfriend and his sons are in critical condition at the hospital.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden says many residents were caught off guard when the tornado touched down.

“A lot of people were caught by surprise because this is not our typical tornado season and so, several people were not weather aware yesterday and stayed in their mobile homes and that’s where the severe injuries came from,” Weeden said.

Weeden says 60 homes were impacted by the storm and 20 were destroyed. This is the fourth tornado to hit Hale County since 2011.