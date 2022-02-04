SAWYERVILLE Ala. (WIAT) — Recovery efforts are underway in the Sawyerville community after one woman was killed and several others injured in a likely tornado Thursday afternoon.

John Kinard, a long time resident of Sawyerville,, described the heavy destruction left behind by the storm as a “war zone.” He, alongside a close friend on Friday, worked to remove the heavy trees and debris strewn everywhere from the powerful winds of that storm.

Behind all the debris is where the farm he’s owned for 25 years is at along County Road 17. Kinard said he has concerns for what he’ll find behind the ruins once he clears a path. But, despite the long road to recovery ahead, he’s thankful more people of the community were not hurt.

“It really just means anyone can be effected at any time and that we should all be prepared. It’s in particular at times like this that I have noticed the community of Sawyerville always comes together and helps people in times of crisis. So, there’s nothing really that we can’t overcome as a community,” Kinard said.

Hale County High School also collected donations on Friday to help all those impacted by the storm.