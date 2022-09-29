SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A congregation in Hale County is planning to rebuild their church that was destroyed by a tornado on Feb. 3.

Mercy Pickens is the pastor at Bread of Life Ministry church. She was devastated to lose her sanctuary by the EF-2 storm but says the congregation is happy about the rebuilding.

“It was devastating to lose your church. Everything was totally destroyed inside and out. We are just thanking and praising God to allow us to be a part of what he’s doing,” Pickens said. “We thank each and every person that has donated and contributed to our cause in Sawyerville to help us rebuild.”

The church has a membership of 30 members, but nobody was hurt when the tornado touched down. Pastor Pickens says it will cost $200,000 to build the new church.

“We are in a rural area and a low-income area and resources are not plentiful in our area,” Pickens said. “But we appreciate what everyone has done to help us rebuild.”

On Saturday, members will break ground and hold a dedication then construction will begin. Pickens is hoping the new church will be built by sometime next year.