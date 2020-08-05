SAW’s Soul Kitchen chef competing in World Food Championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — One of the many things Birmingham is known for is its food and one local chef is planning to spread that message.

Matthew Statham, chef and general manager at SAW’s Soul Kitchen in Avondale, is taking a few days off later this week to compete in the World Food Championships in Indianapolis, an event Statham referred to as the biggest food sport in the world.

Statham at 2019 World Chef Champion competition in Dallas, TX

Statham gave a rundown of what his weekend would look like.

“We’ll cook potentially up to three times,” Statham said. “Then we have a winner. First place is a $100,000 prize. So, a little motivation to do our best.”

Statham is no novice, having competed at at past WFC events and doing well. He said that this year, he’s bringing a dish very close to his heart to the table.

“We’ve been working on this for about three months,” he said. “But to be honest, I’ve been cooking this for as long as I’ve been in the kitchen. It was actually a riff of my final practical I did in culinary school.”

Statham will leave for the competition Thursday. The event is set to begin on Saturday. He hopes to make it all the way to the final round.

