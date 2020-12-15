‘Save Public Transit Day’ aims to provide emergency funding to public transportation

(WIAT)—BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Today is ‘Save Public Transit Day’ the Birmingham-Jefferson county transit authority will participate in this event.
The authority is joining other industry partners to shed light on the financial crisis facing the public transportation industry amid the pandemic.
The industry is calling on Congress and the administration to provide at least 32 billion dollars in emergency funding to public transit agencies.
