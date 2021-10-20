Savannah Bananas baseball team coming to Birmingham’s Rickwood Field this spring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This spring, the “Greatest Show in Baseball” will be coming to Birmingham.

The Savannah Bananas will be playing at Rickwood Field on April 16, 2022. Affectionately referred to as “The Greatest Show in Baseball” by ESPN, the Bananas have re-imagined what it means to experience a baseball game. After selling out back-to-back nights in Mobile during the 2021 “One City World Tour,” the Bananas will take the show farther than ever before in 2022.

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to Rickwood Field. Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game. Banana Ball has been featured in stories on ESPN, Baseball America, Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, and more.

“We were blown away by the Bananas fans who nominated their cities. We were just getting started in 2021, so buckle up for the most fun team in baseball in 2022,” Bananas team owner Jesse Cole said in a press release. “After visiting with our front-runners, we’re thrilled to be able to come to Birmingham as a part of the tour.”

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2022 Banana Ball World Tour. The Bananas have already signed two Bananas legends, Bill Leroy and Kyle Luigs. Leroy went viral on social media for introducing himself to bat and was called ‘The Future Face of Baseball’ by Barstool Sports. In addition to these players, the Bananas will have surprise player guests in each stop of the tour.

When the Savannah Bananas are not on tour, they play their home games in front of a sold out, 4,000 person crowd at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. Bananas games at Grayson Stadium have been sold out for five straight years and fans join a 10,000 person waiting list with the hopes of securing tickets.

Fans who want the opportunity to see the 2022 Banana Ball World Tour at Rickwood Field should click here.