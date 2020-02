K-9 Deputy Adam Clark and his K-9 partner, Figo. (Courtesy of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WIAT) — The community will come together Saturday morning to pray for an injured deputy and K-9 who were recently hurt in a car crash.

Cullman County deputy Adam Clark and his K-9, Figo, were hurt when their patrol vehicle crashed near Bremen.

Clark is in critical condition at a hospital in Huntsville and Figo is getting specialized care with veterinarians at Auburn University.

A prayer vigil will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Depot Park in Cullman.