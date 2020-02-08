Saturday: Fan experience celebrating Birmingham Legion’s 2nd season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — City councilors have organized a community event to celebrate the Birmingham Legion’s new season.

A fan experience will kick off the team’s second season as a professional team in the United Soccer League.

According to Birmingham City Council President William Parker, the event will feature several activities.

“We’ll have a concert, also activities for kids to get face painting and also take part in a soccer clinic with the UAB men and women’s soccer team,” Parker said.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bessie Estell Park. It is open to the public.

Birmingham Legion will play Atlanta United at 3:30 p.m. at BBVA Field.