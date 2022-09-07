SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) – Christmas has been saved in Sylacauga! This is all thanks to a tip inspired from a social media post from the Talladega County Sheriff’s office when someone learned that Santa’s truck had been stolen from a shop overnight.

Santa’s truck has a deeper meaning for residents in the Marble City. Every year around Christmas you can find Santa driving around in it. This candy apple red colored, 1966 Chevrolet C10 model is a family heirloom at the Claus household. Perhaps the biggest identifier is the big “Express Delivery from the North Pole” on both sides.

Santa drives his truck around Sylacauga with a lit-up tree in the back, blowing out snow, delivering packages from the North Pole and bringing joy to families across Sylacauga each holiday season.

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO – Be On The Lookout – Wednesday when it was reported stolen off the lot at Magic’s Auto Repair for some brake work.

Santa saw the security tapes and said there is nothing the shop could have done to stop the Grinch from stealing his truck because he says this person was set on stealing a vehicle.

“That truck was there for one reason, and that was to bring joy to people,” Santa said. “That individual might have gotten away with the truck, but they don’t have the joy. They have no indication or no idea for what the reason for the season is. I hope and I pray that they can find the reason for the season of Christmas.”

The sheriff’s department said it was able to recover Santa’s truck in Munford all thanks to a tip from someone who spotted the truck from its social media post.

They have a person of interest and are working to obtain warrants for an arrest. Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said there is slight damage to the truck, but it can be fixed.

Santa says this person will be on the naughty list until he receives a formal and public letter of apology.