BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Summit in Birmingham is gearing up for just over a month of a “Winter Wonderland” with Father Christmas himself and a few friends too.

On Thursday, some people got a VIP sneak peek of this Winter Wonderland ahead of Santa’s official arrival on Friday. He’ll be arriving in the AMC parking lot followed by food trucks, live music and a fireworks show.

Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit faster than spending some time with Santa Claus and seeing the twinkle in kids’ eyes as they take in the Christmas magic. Kids of all ages think long and hard about how to answer one simple question: what do you want for Christmas?

While Santa is making his list and checking it twice, he’s also taking some time to collect all the Christmas lists.

Even parents are smiling ear to ear, spreading lots of holiday cheer.

“I think a lot of times as adults, it fades a little bit and just seeing the joy in their eyes is awesome,” said Scott Montgomery, who came to the VIP event with his family.

“This is a part of our Christmas tradition every year to get to come out here and sit in his lap and see a lot of our sweet Christmas character friends from all the movies,” said Stephanie Datnoff, whose kids brought their lists for Santa.

Santa will be taking pictures through Christmas Eve at the Saks Plaza of the Summit next to Woodhouse Day Spa and SOMA. Be sure to reserve your Santa visit!