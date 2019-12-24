Santa Claus visits Studio 42

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Old Saint Nick visited CBS 42 Tuesday to talk about the latest popular toys he will be delivering this year.

Claus said, “There are so many special toys! Number one is LOL Surprise is popular. For the guys, Nintendo Switch [is popular]. Those two items are the number ones for the boys and girls.”

For adults, what’s popular is the IPhone 11.

For the naughty kids?

Claus said, “Sometimes we kinda dodge them. They may not get everything they want and maybe [their present] is hidden all the way in the back.”

Later in the show, Santa closed out the newscast with a song.

