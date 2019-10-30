Sanitary sewer overflow in Tuscaloosa, residents advised to use caution

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A sanitary sewer has overflowed in Tuscaloosa in the 4000 block of Kauloosa Ave.

The city of Tuscaloosa says the overflow has the potential to reach a tributary that leads to Cribbs Mill Creek.

“Those in affected areas should exercise caution. In the affected areas, there could be health risks associated with the water and contaminated areas that adjoin the water so the city of Tuscaloosa advises people to avoid the water and contaminated areas. Signage is in place at all affected locations and public should follow instructions if in an affected area,” a press release read.

This overflow does not affect tap water as the water systems are different, according to the city of Tuscaloosa.

