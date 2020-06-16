Samsung rolls out BTS-inspired phone and earbuds

(WIAT) — Samsung rolled out special editions of the Galaxy S20 plus phone and Galaxy ear buds plus inspired by K-Pop sensation BTS.
The items are decorated with a purple design including the iconic BTS hearts.
The phone has purple glass, a bright purple backing, and a tiny purple heart underneath the camera.
There’s also a b-t-s logo engraving below the Samsung logo on the back.
The BTS themed phone and ear buds are available for pre-order June 19th.
