Samsung rolls out BTS-inspired phone and earbuds

(WIAT) — Samsung rolled out special editions of the Galaxy S20 plus phone and Galaxy ear buds plus inspired by K-Pop sensation BTS.

The items are decorated with a purple design including the iconic BTS hearts.

The phone has purple glass, a bright purple backing, and a tiny purple heart underneath the camera.

There’s also a b-t-s logo engraving below the Samsung logo on the back.

The BTS themed phone and ear buds are available for pre-order June 19th.

LATEST POSTS