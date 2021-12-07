Sam’s Super Samwiches planning to reopen February in Homewood’s SoHo Square

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Just two months after Sam’s Super Samwiches shut down and its founder died, the shop is planning to reopen in Homewood only a short walk away from its former location.

On Tuesday, the Homewood staple announced on Twitter that they had signed a lease at SoHo Square on 29th Avenue South in the former Edible Arrangements location next to SoHo Standard. The shop’s new joint is roughly 0.2 miles from its prior home.

The restaurant, started by Sam Graphos in 1978, served up subs for decades in a former Sneaky Pete’s on 18th Street before closing at the end of September due to electrical issues. On Oct. 5, Graphos died following a number of heart and kidney issues. On Nov. 3, the Graphos family announced that the lease had not been renewed and that they would be moving out.

Despite losing its longtime perch, the family was determined to find another place for the restaurant.

“We feel an obligation from the community to reopen,” Graphos son, Ted, told CBS 42. “We feel the obligation to my father’s legacy to reopen and that’s what we plan on doing.”

Sam’s Super Samwiches also said that they hope to open their new location sometime in February.