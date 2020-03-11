Samford will move all classes to online until further notice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University will be moving all classes to online instruction starting March 16 as a precaution to the spreading of COVID-19.

The announcement was made on the university’s website. While there are no cases in the state of Alabama, Samford says it is taking measures to protect the health of the campus.

“Beginning Monday, March 16, all courses will move to online instruction. All employees will continue to work on campus until otherwise notified,” the announcement read.

Samford says that they are hoping to return to normal classes by April 6. Until otherwise announced, students are barred from campus.

Student’s living on campus have until Monday to retrieve their belongings and get off campus grounds. All international students living on campus will receive guidance from the Global Engagement Office, according to Samford.

