HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University will be hosting “Sounds of the Season” on Sunday.

According to Opera Birmingham, the show will be at 2:30 p.m. in Brock Recital Hall. The performance will last about two hours, featuring classic Christmas carols and holiday songs.

The event will showcase the Opera Birmingham Studio at Samford University and the Opera Birmingham Chamber Choir. There will be American Sign Language interpretation, with braille and large print programs available by request at entry.

For more information, click here. You can click here to buy tickets.