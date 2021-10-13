Samford University teaching healthy cook in new community course

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Samford University is now offering healthy living and diet-specific cooking courses to those outside of the school.

Samford Wellness Kitchen courses are open to anyone in the area.

From the Samford Wellness Kitchen, faculty teaches people about using different flavors and seasonings to make the best meals, while also educating them on where to get them. Anyone in the area is eligible to sign up.

“We teach the concept of ‘culinary nutrition,’ which uses food to help prevent and treat disease and increase one’s overall health,” Wellness Kitchen director Carla Darling said. “We believe that food is medicine, and we want to teach others how to use it as such.”

Using the university’s resources, students have access to local registered dietitians who double as trained chefs. Students will be taught about how different flavors like sour, savory, or sweet combine and can bring out flavors in alternate ways to salt.

“Samford facilities include beautiful teaching kitchens that allow us the ability to host cooking classes for the greater Birmingham community.”

Courses are $140 per month. The next scheduled course starts Oct. 28 with spots available here.



